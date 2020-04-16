Joanne Margaret Brown (nee Wicklund) of Hanover, age 78 passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at The Villa in Osseo. She was born on Saturday, December 6, 1941 at 5:28 a.m. at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, MN the daughter of Donald & Margaret (Guenther) Wicklund. Joanne graduated from Robbinsdale high School in 1959. Joanne Wicklund met her husband Kenneth Brown on a blind date, and the two were joined in Holy Marriage on August 4, 1962 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Together they raised two sons. Joanne was formerly employed at The University of Minnesota Hospital, The Radisson Inn in Plymouth in Housekeeping Department and retired from JC Penney’s Department Store. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren! Joanne also loved to read and her dogs. Survived by her sons: Tim (Mary) Brown Sr. of Hanover and Richard (Mary) Brown of Lino Lakes; grandchildren: Nicole (Terry) Kalk, Tim Brown Jr., Nathan Brown, Heather (Kyle) Brown-Winkelman, Krystle Brown, Zachary Brown and Jacob Brown; a great granddaughter: Lilly Kalk; a sister: Sandie (Larry) Saar; brothers: Don Wicklund Jr. and David (Jean) Wicklund; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth D. Brown on October 28, 2018, her parents and by a special dog Casey. A Memorial Service for Joanne Brown will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
