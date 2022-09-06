Joan V. Job

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Joan Job, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at age 81 and was welcomed into God's grace.
Joan was born on January 25, 1941 to John and Theresa Urbashich on the family farm in St. Anthony, MN. Joan met her future husband Arthur "Art" at the wedding of her brother John to Art's sister Mary Jane. After several dances they were smitten. Joan and Art were married at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in June, 1960 and recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary.
Joan loved her family and also loved her gardens. She grew vegetables for the table and flowers for their beauty. She was a great cook, a voracious reader, and had an artistic flare that spanned from sewing to cooking to floral arrangements. She was a frequent volunteer at her church and also spent many hours beautifying the show grounds for the Nowthen Historical Power Association, where her efforts can still be seen today at the annual threshing shows.
Joan was preceded in death by her mother Theresa, father John, and her siblings John, Joseph, Theresa, Marion, Florentine and Celestine.
Joan is survived by her husband, Arthur; her sister, Janette (Roger) Voit; and her five children and their families, Jennifer (Tom) Bauman including five children and 10 grandchildren, Victoria (Glen) Thompson including three children and two grandchildren, Joseph (Jennifer) Job including three children and two grandchildren, Michael (Jodi) Job, Tracy (Danny) Miller including one child, Lillyan.
Memorial/Visitation held on Sunday, September 11th from 2-6pm at Dares Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN. Funeral Services held at 11am, Monday Sept 12th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 18380 Columbus Street, Dayton MN. Luncheon following. Visitation at 10am. The family asks that donations to Joan's favorite causes be made in lieu of flowers. Please consider donations to: CROSS, Christians Reaching Out in Social Services in Rogers, MN; Saint John The Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery Fund in Dayton, MN; Guardian Angels (supporting elder and memory care) in Elk River, MN; NHPA - Nowthen Historical Power Association in Nowthen, MN.
