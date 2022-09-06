Joan V. Job

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Joan Job, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at age 81 and was welcomed into God's grace.

Joan was born on January 25, 1941 to John and Theresa Urbashich on the family farm in St. Anthony, MN. Joan met her future husband Arthur "Art" at the wedding of her brother John to Art's sister Mary Jane. After several dances they were smitten. Joan and Art were married at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in June, 1960 and recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary.

