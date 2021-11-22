Joan Sharon Kottke, age 79 of Howard Lake, Minnesota, passed away November 13, 2021, at the Waconia Hospital.
Joan was born September 13, 1942, to Melvin and Ardis (Krone) Kottke in Buffalo, MN. Joan attended grade school in Hanover, MN and graduated from Buffalo High School in 1960. During her school days she competed in the state current events contest at the MN State Fair and participated in the marching band. She started working for JCPenney after high school and fondly talked about her job duties and the friends she made while at the company. Joan found her way to the Delano School District for over 30 years. Joan worked as an aide in the elementary school watching over recesses, helping in the lunchroom, printing, cutting and making packets for the teachers to use in their classrooms. Joan enjoyed her summers off as it enabled her to work at the Wright County Fair taking tickets for the grandstand events.
Joan's true passion was teaching children and she accomplished this in many volunteer roles over the years. Joan was a club leader for many years first in Hanover with the Handy Dandy 4-H Club and later at the Sunrise 4-H club in Howard Lake. She helped coach the 4-H softball team, direct the Share the Fun plays and would keep the 4-H food stand running as a shift manager. She also had the privilege to be a chaperone on many 4-H interstate exchange trips during her time volunteering with the Wright County 4-H program. Joan also found a calling as a Sunday School teacher first at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Hanover, MN and later at St John's Lutheran church in Howard Lake. Joan loved her time teaching children about Jesus and that included every child learning Jesus Loves Me while they were in her class. She truly loved helping with the Sunday school Christmas program and found great joy watching the children shine for Jesus.
Joan grew up on the family farm in Hanover, MN before moving with the family to a farm south of Howard Lake. Joan loved animals and was always talking about her Holstein cows, draft horses, cats and her special dog Buffy. Joan's tasks on the farm were feeding the calves outside and throwing silage out the chute and when it was time for a break she would yodel a song, much to the enjoyment of her siblings who happen to be within earshot. She had many hobbies she enjoyed over the years... cooking, reading recipe books and newspapers, doing crossword puzzles, watching game shows and sporting events on TV, collecting snowmen and bells. Joan had a hidden talent for painting that was discovered during her time at the Cokato Manor. Joan was a kind and generous lady who always had a Hershey Bar waiting for her nieces and nephews to enjoy.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Ardis (Krone) Kottke, an infant brother and nephew Matthew Barthel.
She is survived by sisters and brothers Beverly (Murray) Reimer of Brandon, Manitoba, Canada; Meryl Kottke-Barthel of St Michael, Clair (Kenneth) Miatech of Plymouth, Kathleen Kottke of Howard Lake, Shirley (John) Erickson of Cokato, Marlin Kottke of Howard Lake, Marson Kottke of Howard Lake, Lorrie (Wayne) Kozitka of Howard Lake, Nancy (Lanny) Anderson of Randall and goddaughter Sally Joan Kottke of Howard Lake. Further survived by godchildren Carla Krone, Amy Kozitka, Nathan Miatech, Brandon Kottke and 17 nieces and nephews, 21 great-nieces and nephews, 4 aunts, 1 uncle and many other relatives and friends.
A funeral service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 27, 2021 with visitation from 5-7 PM with 7 PM prayer on Friday, November 26, 2021 and continuing 1 hour prior to services on Saturday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. Arrangements by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Howard Lake, MN 320-543-3401, www.swansonpeterson.com
