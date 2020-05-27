Joan Marie (King) Kedrowski, age 79 of Rogers, MN, passed away on May 24, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1940 in Greenwich, CT to Laurence and Leona (Bruns) King. When she was only two years old, her mother sadly passed away. She was lovingly raised by her father and step-mother, Louise (Hockert) King. Joan spent her early years in Connecticut until the family relocated near Porter, MN. The family later moved again to Minneapolis. She graduated high school from St. Margaret’s Academy in Minneapolis, with the class of 1958. She held various jobs over the years, spending many years at General Mills and later retiring from Curtis 1000. On October 3, 1959, she was joined in marriage to Roger Kedrowski at Holy Rosary Church in Minneapolis. They were blessed with four children. Joan loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was known for her feisty personality and was sharp as a tack. In addition to being feisty, she also had a kind heart and never seemed to say anything mean about anyone. She liked to watch TV, knit, was an avid reader, and loved learning about history. She absolutely loved anything that was pink and especially loved flowers. She is preceded in death by her former husband, Roger; parents; brother, Michael King; and sister, Mary (King) Perronteau. Joan is survived by her children, Kate Linhart, Kevin Kedrowski, Shawn (Mary) Kedrowski, and Colleen (Adnan) Shati; six grandchildren; brothers, Pete (Mary) and John (Marlene) King; and many other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael-Albertville. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.