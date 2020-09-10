Jimmy Ray Winkle, age 77 of Delano, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1942 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Virgil and Darlene (Frank) Winkle. Jimmy had passion for cars. He was owner and operator of Auto Body Rebuilders and ABR Sales. Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife Barbara (Schetne) in 2014 and daughter-in-law Lori Buck. He is survived by sons Denny (Nicole) and Jody (Penny); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Delbert (Vera); many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, Private services will be held. Inurnment will be in the Oneota Cemetery in Duluth, MN. Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano.
