It is with extraordinary sadness that we announce our beautiful daughter, Jessica Nicole Korb, 36, Maple Grove, MN., formerly of Green Bay, WI., went to join the heavenly choir of angels on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Jes was born on August 29, 1984 in Green Bay to Sara (Behnke) Korb and Ronald Korb. She graduated from Preble High School, class of 2002 and was most recently employed in Minnesota. She worked most of her life in banking and then in insurance claims. Jes took great pride in many accomplishments, yet her greatest joy was being Auntie Jes and spending time with her beloved family. Her warmth and vitality were pure sunshine, and her fun-loving sass gave the gift of laughter to all. While her physique was petite, Jes's personality was not. She brought with her a real exuberance for life, always lighting up any room with entered, despite facing ongoing health concerns. Jes sang like an angel- how we will miss her pure, sweet voice! She was always up for the fun of karaoke. She was fiercely protective of her sisters and mom, yet was quick to make them the brunt of her crazy jokes! Jes gave endlessly to those she knew and loved so deeply. Jessica is survived by her mother Sara Korb (Greg Bredael) of Green Bay; her father Ron (Karen) Korb of DePere; her fiance Derek Dahms and stepsons: Ethan and Ashton; her paternal grandmother: Joyce Korb of Clintonville; seven sisters: Jennifer (Jimmy) Korb, Melissa (Cody) Korb, Kassi and Kristi Korb, Taylor (Cory) Phillips, Tiana (Cody) Bredael and Talyn Bredael; two brothers: Kyle and Bradley Korb; nieces and nephews: Hayley VanDenack, Pacer Broehm, Haven Couillard, Kiara and Olivia Phillips; her spoiled fur babies, Pinot and Pekoe; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is further survived by Freddy and Tony who were like brothers to her; longtime special friends: Lacey, Ashley, Rachel and Stacy and many, many more. Jes truly touched all of our lives! She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Beverly (James) Martin and Laurel Behnke; paternal grandfather Orvin Korb, an uncle and three infant brothers. Visitation with a showing was held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301) from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM. Visitation continued at 2:00 PM without a showing until the time of service. A Prayer Service was held at 3:00 PM with Pastor Joshua Errer officiating. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
