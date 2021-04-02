Jerome L. Gau, aka ‘Chemical Man’, died March 27, 2021 in Andover, MN. Born May 1932 in Lastrup, MN to Theodore and Theresa (Litke) Gau. He retired from Consolidated Freightways and was a proud member of Teamsters Local 120. Jerome is survived by children Charles (Barb) Gau, George Gau, Paula (Ed) Bieniek, Kevin (Debera) Gau, and Annette (Dan) Sloneker; 14 Grandchildren; 12 Great-grandchildren; and sisters Joyce, Judy, and Colleen. Preceded in death by loving wife Lois; parents; daughter Robenette (John) Quint; brothers Leonard and Jude; and sisters Ramona and Elaine. Visitation Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 12-2 p.m., followed by service at 2 p.m. Kozlak-Radulovich Blaine Chapel (1385 107th Ave. NE). Private interment. Memorials preferred to Second Harvest Heartland or Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Cedar, MN www.kozlakradulovich.com “A Celebration of Life” 763-783-110
