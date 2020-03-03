Jerome "Butch" Lauren Marquette

Jerome Lauren Marquette “Butch”, age 64 of Buffalo, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born May 22, 1955 in Buffalo, the son of Lauren and Virginia (Oas) Marquette. Jerry was Baptized and Confirmed at St. Francis Catholic Church in Buffalo. He was a 1973 graduate of Buffalo High School. On March 8, 1974, Jerome Marquette and Louise Huber were united in Marriage at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. The two were blessed with four sons, Anthony, Paul, Matthew, and Andrew. He worked at Youngblood Lumber Co. for 36 years, and in his retirement, he enjoyed working at Zirc Dental. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, vacationing with Louise, and his annual trips to the hunting shack and fishing in Canada with his family. Jerry had a big tender heart, worked hard for his family, and was a great example to his sons on how to be a good husband and father. He is preceded in death by his father, Lauren Marquette; and mother-in-law, Florence Huber. Jerry will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Louise Marquette; sons, Tony (Debra) Marquette and their children: Ava (14) and Ari (12), Paul (Nicolle) Marquette and their children: Mackenzi (21), Madison (20), Austin (16), Brenna (15), Mitchel (11), Kennedy (9), Matt (Lindsay) Marquette and their children: Jackson (18) and Calvin (15); Andy (Janet) Marquette and their children: Camden (5) and Landry (3); mother, Virginia Marquette; siblings, Laurie (Ray) Bongaarts, Robert (Linda) Marquette, Bill (Diane) Marquette, Dan (Dawn) Marquette; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Visitation was held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Inurnment to follow at St. Francis Cemetery. Serving the family is: The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo 763-682-1363 www.thepetersonchapel.com
