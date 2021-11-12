On November 21, 2020, Jeannie Pietari age 70, of Osseo, MN unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ.
Born to Raymond and Betty Peters on April 25, 1950, Jeannie was a life long resident of Osseo and Maple Grove. She treasured her ties with the community and the relationships she made over the years. Jeannie married her high school sweetheart Chuck on March 19, 1968.
Jeannie suffered though a tremendous amount of health issues over the years, especially the last few. She fought valiantly to be here for her family and desperately wanted to watch her grandchildren grow. As a family we are thankful that we had 22 extra years with her after her kidney/pancreas transplant in 1998, which were donated by a special friend.
Jeannie is survived by her husband Chuck, two children Michelle (Steve); Mark (Jena) Pietari; 7 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother Betty Hartl; sisters Debbie (Neil) Sunnarborg; Dawn Wallin, and her brother David Wallin.
She was preceded in death by her father Raymond Peters; step-father Donald Wallin; sister DeAnna Wallin as well as other family and friends.
Jeannie has been missed greatly over this past year, yet we find great peace in knowing that her suffering in this life has ended and she is with a new perfected body in the presence of Jesus.
Thank you to all who shared in her life, she had so many special friends and family members that she loved and cared for so deeply.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.