Janet Prokopiuk Cartwright (Smith), 76, formerly of Maple Grove, MN, left this world peacefully on March 18, 2021. She was born Nov. 8, 1944 in Robbinsdale, MN. Achievement came early for Janet when she was named the Burpee Champion in grade school, an honor she never duplicated but often boasted about. Landing in Chicago, she worked in concierge for Northwest Orient. She spoke of her run-ins with the likes of Jim Morrison, Bobby Kennedy and Sammy Davis Jr. - all of whom went on to great things because of these chance meetings, as she would tell it. Janet met and married Andy in 1969, and eventually the Prokopiuk family settled in Maple Grove. She was active in Home Extension, Lions Club and Girl Scouts. Working for the city as a Community Service Officer, she was tasked with snake wrangling, animal rescue and community outreach, just to name a few. Widowed young, Janet provided her daughters opportunities to see beyond their world. She inspired them with her strength, independence, fearlessness and a desire to embrace people and experiences. In 1988, she married her best friend, Bob and began her real estate career. They enjoyed their family, RVing, spoiling their pups, leisurely golf cart rides and retirement in Florida, where they spent many years with above average temps and below average health care. Janet is loved and missed by her husband, Robert Cartwright; daughters Deborah Adhikari (Ajay), Andrea Forbes (Geoff), Laura Turke (Joe); grandsons Sanjay, Andrew, Chris and Sebastian; step-children Collette Cartwright-Dahl, Robert Cartwright, Kelly Cartwright-Purcell; many step-grandchildren; beloved sister Theresa Barber and brothers Pat, Bob, John and Tom Smith, as well as countless family and friends. Preceded in death by Andrew Prokopiuk, parents John and Denyse Smith, and sister Nancy Smith. A memorial will be planned for Janet this summer and her final resting place will be St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Maple Grove. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Animal Humane Society would be appreciated.
