Janet L. Cariveau (Heath), age 80, of Maple Grove passed away peacefully on May 11, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband Dean Cariveau; daughters Wendy Sanders and Cathy Patton; grandchildren Annalisa Bermel (Cody), Terry Clyke, Kristen Clyke, Samantha Patton, Stephanie Patton, Owen Rader, Iris Rader and six great-grandchildren.

