Janet L. Cariveau (Heath), age 80, of Maple Grove passed away peacefully on May 11, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband Dean Cariveau; daughters Wendy Sanders and Cathy Patton; grandchildren Annalisa Bermel (Cody), Terry Clyke, Kristen Clyke, Samantha Patton, Stephanie Patton, Owen Rader, Iris Rader and six great-grandchildren.
Jan actively gave back to the community throughout her life and for the last 36 years was an active member of the Maple Grove Lions Club where she held several officer positions including District Governor. She was never too busy to provide guidance, help to plan a fundraising event or volunteer to be an election judge. She was accomplished at knitting and crocheting and was generous with her beautiful creations. She is remembered fondly by everyone she met during her life for her beautiful smile and servant's heart.
Service held on Monday, May 22, 2023, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Avenue N, Brooklyn Park, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Maple Grove Lions Club are preferred. Full obituary available at https://www.evansnordby.com/obituaries
