Jane Elizabeth Faber Rubin

Jane Elizabeth Faber Rubin, 76, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Jane was born on September 20, 1946 to Dr. John and Bernice (Frey) Faber in Rochester, Minnesota. She was especially fond of her childhood in Rochester, considering it to be her true home. Jane graduated from Rochester John Marshall High School class of 1964 and then attended Ripon College, graduating in 1968. After college, she moved to New York City, where she did breast cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and then taught science at Grace Church School. It was during her time in New York that she met her husband, Barry, in the spring of 1972. They were married in New York on October 12, 1974, making a life together for nearly 50 years.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.