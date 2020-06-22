James Thomas Gill

Gill, James Thomas, age 78 of Maple Grove and Pelican Lake, died peacefully on June 12th with his family by his side. Preceded in death by loving wife of 52 years, Geri; parents, Tom and Gertrude, sisters Elaine Gill, Jean Riser and Irene Linn. Survived by his children, Jeff Gill, Judi (Brad) Schmidt, John (Temple) Gill, June (Wade) Linnertz, Jim (Melissa) Gill; 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Tom (Genny) Gill, Shirley Hondl; and many other relatives and friends. Proudly employed by C.S. McCrossan and a member of the 49ers for decades. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 with arrival time 15 minutes prior on June 25th, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Avenue N, Brooklyn Park. (Due to Covid, no visitation prior to Mass). Internment at St. Vincent’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Lewy Body Dementia Association: www.LBDA.org Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 evansnordby.com
