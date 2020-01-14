James “Jimmy” Mark Daleiden, age 52, of Cokato, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 due to kidney failure. He was born on September 24, 1967 the son of Glen R. & Dorothy T. (Becker) Daleiden. Jim enjoyed bowling, comic books, football, baseball, work, movies, food and reading (the important things in life: TV guides, menus and comic books). Jim is survived by his loving parents: Glen & Dorothy Daleiden of St. Michael; his siblings: John (Julie)of Blaine, Dan (Kelly) of Big Lake, Teresa (Keith) Carter of Oklahoma, Paul (Jane) of Albertville, Dave of St. Michael and Chuck (Jennifer) of Otsego; 17 nieces and nephews and 16 great nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the caregivers at AME and Functional Industries for all their help and support for the past thirty years. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim’s name may be made and the family will donate to charitable causes. Mass of Christian Burial for James “Jimmy” Daleiden was held on Monday, January 6th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Father Joseph Zabinski was the Celebrant. Interment followed at St. Michael Cemetery. A visitation was held on Monday morning, January 6th two hours prior to Mass AT THE CHURCH. Honorary Casket Bearers were Ryan, Curt, Kevin and Cole Daleiden. Casket Bearers were his brothers and sister: John, Dan, Teresa Carter, Paul, Dave and Chuck Daleiden. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
James "Jimmy" Mark Daleiden
To plant a tree in memory of James Daleiden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.