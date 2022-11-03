James "Jim" Gordon Wedeking

James "Jim" Gordon Wedeking was born on August 24, 1945 to parents Irene and Paul Wedeking in Chicago, IL. Jim grew up in Lakefield, MN and graduated from Lakefield High School. After High School he married his wife Kristen Ann (Rasmussen). They moved around a few times before making their home in Maple Grove, MN where they lived for many years.

Jim coached youth sports and in the late 1970's he started his drywall business- Tapetex. He ran his business for over 25 years before he retired. In 2005 Jim and Kris moved to Underwood, MN where, after wintering a few years in Arizona, he remained for the rest of his life.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.