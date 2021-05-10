Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann Groe (Walz), age 50 of Otsego, MN, passed away peacefully at home after a 2-1/2 year battle with metastatic melanoma on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family and fur babies as she left this world and was welcomed into her eternal home. Jackie was born on June 21, 1970 in St. Michael, MN to Elmer Walz and Mary Lou Walz (Schmit). Jackie graduated from St. Michael High School in 1988 and began working for National Computer Systems after graduation. She worked there (now called Scantron) for 33 years, most recently as the Call Center Manager. Jackie married the love of her life, Scott Groe, on May 24, 2008. She also became a step-mom at that same time to Scott’s son, Ian. She loved these boys with everything in her heart and soul and her life was so enriched by their love for her! They made their home in Otsego, MN where Jackie enjoyed decorating their home, cooking, baking, gardening, drinking wine and hanging out with family, friends and neighbors. Jackie enjoyed doing things with the people she loved the most: shopping, long drives and talks with Ian; morning coffee, casino trips and special weekend getaways with Scott; puppy kisses and belly rubs with Lillie Lou and Harlie Jo; hanging out at her sister’s house with family and enjoying sister time, pool time, bantering with her brother-in-law and chatting with and loving up her nephews; visiting with her dad; spending time with April, Lincoln and Emmie; playing bingo and shopping with her best friend, Kelly; playing cards and drinking wine with her other best friend, Kim and all of the special things she did with others that are too numerous to list. Jackie had a way about her, a zest for life, some would say a special recipe that others should follow. Jackie did everything big….she lived big, loved big, laughed big, argued big, hugged big, and gave of herself big. There was always sure to be laughter, fun and a lot of love when Jackie was around. We should all live like Jackie! Jackie is survived by her loving husband, Scott; devoted son, Ian; father, Elmer Walz (Judy); sister, Jennifer Holterman (Ron); nephews, Kaden Holterman and Landen Holterman; niece, April Neiber (Mike); great nephew and niece, Lincoln and Emery Neiber; fur babies, Lillie Lou and Harlie Jo; and many other family members and friends. Jackie is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lou Walz (Schmit); brother, Barry Walz; her grandparents; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A special thank you to Dr. Bryan Trottier and the team at Frauenshuh Cancer Center for the exceptional care of Jackie and especially, for always giving her hope. We are forever grateful for your relentless pursuit of a cure and your compassion and empathy throughout her journey. Visitation will be held Monday, May 10, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home, 763-497-5362, www.thepetersonchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.