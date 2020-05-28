J. Daniel “Dan” Klapperich died early Monday morning, May 18, 2020, of COVID-19 and Parkinson’s Disease at Lake Minnetonka Shores Presbyterian Homes in Spring Park, MN. Dan is formerly from Aitkin, MN (1956 H.S. grad) and Maple Grove, MN. He is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ for an eternity in heaven. He is free of pain after 3 1/2 years of constant pain and is now rejoicing with loved ones who preceded him in death. Dan was born to John and “Gertie” Klapperich on Jan. 27, 1938 in Aitkin, MN. Dan is predeceased by his parents, and his 1st wife and mother of their children, Jeanne Browne Klapperich. He is survived by his 2nd wife, Karen Maghan, son, Brian (Carrie) Klapperich (Anna, Thomas, & Grace), daughter, Linda Klapperich, son, Todd (Carrie) Klapperich (Faris, Mazin, and Sara, & stepson Julian), sister, Elsie Nelson, stepson, Brian (Rhonda) Maghan (Lindsey & Brent), stepdaughter Heidi Maghan (Jill Anderson), brother-in-law, Lee (Susan) MacLean, sister-in-law, Nancy (Brewster), brother-in-law, Doug (Meg) Browne; sister-in-law, Rachel Larson; and many additional relatives and friends. Dan was a graduate of 2 different programs at Dunwoody Institute, first, the carpentry program, later, the electrical and electronics program. Dan was hired right from Dunwoody by Control Data. He also worked for NCR/COMTEN, and Ceridian. He did both hardware and programming of software. He traveled internationally in his computer career. We want to thank all those who cared for Dan at LMS Pres. Homes, especially nurses Alexus & Nick, Optage Hospice & Sandy. We want to thank Dave Conat for his faithful weekly visits to Dan over the past 2 years. A private graveside service was held on Friday in northern MN. We will follow with a memorial service at our church at a later date. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 evansnordby.com
