Ivan C. Lanars

Ivan Charles Lanars, age 85 of Greenfield, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Preceded in death by wife Lila; son Jerry; granddaughter Amanda Kasheimer; sisters Bernice Geyen and Lena Kasheimer; brothers Leo Lanars and Henry Lanars. Survived by children David “Wally” (Debbie), Bruce (Tammy), Karen (Rick) Jorges, Donna (David) Wiemann, Linda (Pat) Paine, Nancy Kasheimer, Merry Lanars and special friend Todd Skeide; grandchildren Zach Lanars and special friend Callie, Lucas Lanars, Alicia Lanars, Brittany Lanars, Jenny (Jeremy) Meyer, Andy (Natalie) Jorges, Kyle Jorges, Joseph Jorges, Dianna (Matt) Lusian, Nicholas (Amber) Wiemann, Daniel Paine, Michael Paine, Jessica Kasheimer and special friend Conner, Travis (Kayla) Kasheimer, Kayla (Zachary) Young; great-grandchildren Trenton, Lucy, Josh, Paul, Lilah, Madison, Brook, Adrian, Jaiden, Isabella, Mackenzie; brother Joseph (Bonnie) Lanars; sisters-in-law Betty Baer and Mary Lou Persian. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Loretto, Minnesota. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Iten Funeral Home, Delano. Interment church cemetery. Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano, Minnesota.
