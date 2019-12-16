Inez “Pinky” Oliver 96 of Hanover, MN passed away on December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband John, parents Anna and Peter Walesch, 9 brothers and sisters, 2 daughters-in-law Linda and Terry Oliver, 2 great grandsons William Fehn and Robert Oliver. Survived by children: Dan (Sue) Oliver, Bob Oliver, Irene (Terry) Soeffker, John Oliver, Lorie (David) Menzel and Jim (Benita) Oliver. Pinky married John Oliver in 1947 and farmed in Crystal Bay and then Burschville. They then moved to Hanover, MN, where they ran The Oliver Grocery Store in Hanover until the early 60’s. After the death of her husband in 1972, Pinky cleaned homes (until the age of 90) and raised her children. They were blessed with 6 children, 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was a faithful member of St. Michael Catholic Church for 96 years, and will always be remembered as a good friend and a loving mother and grandmother. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 16th, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Visitation was Sunday, December 15th 4- 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Further visitation one hour prior to the Mass on Monday, December 16th at the church. Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
Inez "Pinky" Oliver
To plant a tree in memory of Inez Oliver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.