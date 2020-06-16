Ina B. (Dutka) Toronto, age 87 of Albertville, MN, passed away May 29, 2020 at Centra Care Center in Monticello, MN. She was born on February 6, 1933 in Belfield, ND to Matt and Mary (Paluck) Dutka. When she was 17 years old, she moved to Minneapolis, MN to live with her sister and begin working. Ina married and moved to California in 1955, where she raised her daughter. In 1967 she returned to Minnesota and remarried to James Toronto, her husband for the next 49 years. Ina enjoyed spending time tending her gardens, loved to read, and would take her granddaughters shopping at thrift stores and garage sales to find something unique. She was a natural caretaker and had a generous heart; she always made sure family and visitors were well fed with her homecooked meals and baked goods. Ina loved a good conversation and could talk to any person that approached her. She had a sweet, loving demeanor and personality. She is preceded in death by her husband, James; grandson, Stefan Sandvik; parents, Matt and Mary; and honorary son, Gerald Brown. Ina is survived by her daughter, Christine Naylor; grandchildren, Linnea Rivard, Joleen (Steve) Odeen, and Jenna Brown; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Madison, Caden, Aliyah, Steven Jr., Cameron, and River; and other friends and relatives. Per Ina’s wishes, no services will be held. The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
