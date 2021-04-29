Gwen Ruchti Memorial Friday, May 7, 2021 Redeemer Lutheran Church, 115 Wayzata Blvd. West, Wayzata, MN 55391. 6-7 pm Visitation 7 pm Service Sat., May 8, 2021 Johnson Funeral Home, 19 Central Ave. East, New London, MN 56723. 9-10 am Visitation 10 am Service In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to IOCP in Wayzata, or the Link in New London in honor of Gwen.
