Jaeger, Henry E. “Hank” age 91, of Maple Grove, MN passed away peacefully April 9th, 2021. Survived by loving wife of 64 years, Karen; daughter, Sandra (David), three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by son, Paul; brothers, Arthur, Kenneth, Charles and Robert. Henry proudly served his country and was a veteran of the Korean war. Henry was active in the community as a member of the Robbinsdale area Shrine Club, Compass Masonic Lodge, VFW, Osseo & Maple Grove American Legion. Graduate of West High School in Minneapolis class of 1947. He owned his own business for 37 years, AA Equipment Co. After retirement, Henry enjoyed flying his airplane, fishing and traveling. He is well known in Maple Grove for doing stained glass lampshades and winning Blue Ribbons at the Minnesota State Fair. Memorial was held on Friday, April 16th at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 7401 County Road 101, Maple Grove, MN 55311. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to D.A.R.E. program Maple Grove or Shriners Children’s Hospital Minneapolis. Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643
