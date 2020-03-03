Helen M. Weidenbach, age 83, of Monticello passed away peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning, 2/28/2020. Preceded in death by her husband Vern Weidenbach, parents John and Bea Sullivan and by a brother John Sullivan. She is survived by her loving children Joan Koch, Mike Weidenbach, Julie Lebahn (Jim), Lisa Olson (Dave) and Steve Weidenbach (Tammy); 11 grandchilden, 9 ½ great grandchildren; brothers: Tom Sullivan (MaryAnn) and Steve Sullivan (Jan); other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, March 5th 4-8 P.M. AT THE CHURCH. Prayer service 7:00 P.M. Further visitation at the church Friday morning, March 6th one hour prior to Mass. Mass of Christian Burial for Helen Weidenbach will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 6th at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
