Harvey L Nelson

Harvey L. Nelson, 96 peacefully passed away on October 19, 2022 in Maple Grove, MN.

He was born in Milltown, WI, attended Half Moon School and graduated from Milltown High School. He went on to "Farm Short Course" at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. After marrying his wife, Ruby Frokjer in 1952, they purchased the family farm where he grew up and farmed until 1981 when they sold the cattle and rented the land. At that point they spent winters in Texas and summers on the farm between Milltown and Balsam Lake.

