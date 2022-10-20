Harvey L. Nelson, 96 peacefully passed away on October 19, 2022 in Maple Grove, MN.
He was born in Milltown, WI, attended Half Moon School and graduated from Milltown High School. He went on to "Farm Short Course" at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. After marrying his wife, Ruby Frokjer in 1952, they purchased the family farm where he grew up and farmed until 1981 when they sold the cattle and rented the land. At that point they spent winters in Texas and summers on the farm between Milltown and Balsam Lake.
In 1988, they sold the farm and built a home in Osceola. In 2005 it was getting too difficult to keep up both places in Wisconsin and Texas , so they sold their home in Osceola and lived year-round in Texas. In 2018 they moved to an Assisted Living Facility in Maple Grove to be near their daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Harvey is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Hilda (Carlson) Nelson); siblings, Edith Setter, Clifford, and Robert; and son-in-law, Kenneth Graber.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Ruby; sister, Gladys Trantow; daughter, LuAnn Graber; grandchildren, Meredith (Chuck) Bainey, Lorelei (Douglas) Nagel, Cameron (Courtney) Graber; and great grandchildren, Elsa, Evan, Layla, Kiera, and Greta.
He so enjoyed being with and hearing from his many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Harvey had a passion for woodworking and his family and friends still cherish the items that he crafted for them. He invented "Dad Jokes" way before anyone had even heard of them and we all loved getting rides in his Model T that came out for all family and neighborhood picnics. The grandchildren have fond memories of walks in the woods and "building things" with Grandpa.
A private committal service will be held at a later date.
Suggested memorial to Advent Peace and Remembrance Garden.
