Harriet Ruth (Vetsch) Lenneman, age 86 of Buffalo, formerly St. Michael, passed away June 5, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1934 in Albertville, Minnesota to Alphonse and Mary (Barthel) Vetsch. She attended and graduated from Elk River High School. On September 17, 1955, Harriet was joined in holy marriage to Vernon Adolph Lenneman at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Albertville, Minnesota. The two were blessed with seven children. Harriet always made sure her family and friends were taken care of; her generous and kind demeanor made anyone feel welcome in her home. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was excellent in the kitchen, providing delicious home-cooked meals and desserts. Harriet loved having long, good conversations on the phone, playing cards, completing puzzles, gardening, singing in the church choir, and attending prayer group. She was also a member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary. Harriet is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; her parents; brothers, Donatus (Irma) Vetsch and Ray (Ardell) Vetsch; and sisters, Delrose (Ronnie) Lenneman and Elda (Allen) Lenneman. She is survived by her children, Dennis (Anita), George, Doreen (Marvin) Valerius, Lori (Henry) Zachman, Steve (Julie), Kevin (Kari), and Doug (Bridget); 15 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Bernard (Marlene) Vetsch; and many other relatives and friends. Casket bearers are Harriet’s granddaughters: Monica Valerius, Leah Klimek, Stacy Zachman, Brittany Lenneman, Katie Lenneman, Cassie Lenneman, and Brooke Lenneman. Honorary casket bearers are her grandsons: Dan Valerius, Mat Lenneman, Nathan Lenneman, Tyler Lenneman, Jason Lenneman, Cole Lenneman, Logan Lenneman, and Nick Lenneman. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation one-hour prior at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo, MN. Interment to follow at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Father Nathaniel Meyers will be the celebrant. Attendees must abide by social distancing regulations and practice safe precautions if planning to attend the visitation and/or service. Online condolences for the family may be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Arrangements entrusted to… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.