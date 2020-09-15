Gwendolyn Victoria Joyner Christensen

Gwen peacefully passed away at her home in La Crescenta, CA at age 90 on September 4th, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 21,1930 to Victoria (Krienke) and Albert Joyner in Columbia Heights/Minneapolis, MN. They moved from the Krienke farm into Osseo, MN with her family, which included older brothers Albert junior and Orlyn in 1939, into a house built by her brothers, father, and neighbors. She graduated from Osseo High School in 1947, attended Hamline University and graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts. She married Elmer Christensen and moved to La Crescenta, CA where Elmer had employment at NASA/J.P.L. There she raised her children Grant, Vicki, Emily and Bert. In 1980 she was consecrated with the title, Diaconal Minister in the United Methodist Church. In 1989 she received her Master’s degree in Christian Education from School of Theology at Claremont. Gwen received the Distinguished Service Award from the California Pacific Annual Conference for her creation and dedication of the Conference Media and Resource Center for her 20 years of service from 1975 to 1995. It was a coveted resource center for local churches and national conferences. During her retirement, beginning in 1995, she volunteered to be Editor of Die Pommerschen Leute for genealogical research on ancestors from Poland and Germany. She enjoyed writing genealogy books for each side of her family which included pictures, memories and charts showing where her ancestors came from. With a passion for teaching, Gwen taught Sunday School class for the Christian Partners for 20 years at Glendale First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed providing the monthly Church luncheon with flowers from her garden to decorate the tables. She treasured all who she left behind, including her brother Orlyn Joyner, her children, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She follows her parents Albert and Victoria Joyner and her brother Albert Krienke Joyner. Graveside services will be held at Niggler Cemetery, 124 West Broadway Street, Osseo, MN, 55369 on Friday, September 18th at 12 noon. We will gather together for church services which will be held at a later time at Osseo United Methodist Church and Glendale First United Methodist Church when the Coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Condolences may be sent to: 3901 El Caminito, La Crescenta, CA 91214.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.