Gwen “Babe” Ruchti, 83, of New London, died Monday, December 28, 2020 at GlenOaks Care Center in New London. Gwen M. Ruchti was born on October 1, 1937 in rural New London the daughter of Orland and Irene (Kortgard) Donner. She grew up in Willmar where she attended Willmar High School, graduating in 1955. On October 27, 1956, Gwen was united in marriage to Ernest Ruchti at Vinje Lutheran Church. The made their home in Hamel where she worked for a number of companies including the Carlson Company in distribution. She retired in 2002 and moved to New London where she was active in Church, The Community Closet, Tuesday’s table, New London Garden Club and Animal Human Society. She loved gardening, flowers, puzzles and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her children, Brad (Nancy) Ruchti of New London, Steve (Julie) Ruchti of Long Lake, Jeff (Sue) Ruchti of Hamel, Kim (Todd) Potter of Buffalo and Ernest Ruchti of New London; sister, Vicki (Glen) Gerdes of Maple Grove; twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Orland and Irene Donner. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London. www.hafh.org
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.