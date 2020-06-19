Grant D. Simek

Grant Simek, age 19 of Osseo. Passed away April 8, 2020. His date of birth was August 20, 2000. Preceded in death by great grandparents, Joseph and Ludmilla Simek; Ralph and Mary Ann Slavik and step-great grandfather William Svobodny; Curtis and Mary Anderson; great-grandparents Alton and Violet Crooker and step great grandfather Gerald Ramsey. Survived by father Douglas and special friend Angelia Riddle; mother and stepfather, Christina Princeton and William Princeton; siblings, sister, Isabella Princeton and brother Tayeb Pearson; grandparents Donald and LaDonna Simek and William and Patrice Crooker; grandparents Susan and Joel Princeton. He is survived by many friends and family.He will be remembered for his love for sports (football, basketball, baseball and golf, as both a participant and a fan), doing things with his friends and family such as Play Station and X-Box, going on spring break trips and traveling up north to the cabin at Island Lake by Hackensack. He especially liked buying and wearing clothes and shoes and had many pairs for different occasions. He enjoyed working with the children at Fernbrook Elementary, at the Osseo-Maple Grove school district, in their morning and after-school programs both while attending high school and college. He started at North Hennepin Community College in 2019 fall semester and had plans to continue there. He will be missed for his great personality and his big heart and caring nature. His smile will be missed by his family and friends. A Memorial Mass honoring Grant’s life will be held at St. Vincent De Paul on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with celebration of life to follow at Willy McCoy’s banquet room in Champlin from 12-2 p.m. Kozlak-Radulovich Chapel, 763-410-0016.
