Age 93 of Osseo, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020. He was a much loved Husband, Father and Grandfather who will be remembered for his kindness and love of family. Gil was preceded in death by parents, John and Martha Valerius; and brothers, Ralph, Alfred, and Arthur Valerius. Gil is survived by beloved wife of 66 years, Anna Mae Valerius; children, Jane (Donald) Lenz, Mary Kolkind, Thomas (Dawn), Paul (Jackie), Steven (Elaine), and John (Kim). His grandchildren; Chris, Melissa, Eric, Kevin, Matt, Kelly, Andy, Ben, Charlie, Danny, Pete, Tony, Anne, Jill, Sam and and Jacob; and great grandchildren, Lucy, Jenna, Nolan and Landon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park. Visitation was held on Wednesday evening, September 16, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home, 34 2nd St NE, Osseo. Interment at St. Vincent’s Cemetery, Osseo. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, or donor’s favorite charity. Social distance and masks will be observed. Evans-Nordby Funeral Home 763-533-3000 www.evansnordby.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.