Jerry Lenz, age 63, of St. Michael passed away on August 18, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Darlene; brother, Tony; grandparents; aunts and uncles. Jerry is survived by his siblings, Denice (Jim) Vasseur, Cindy (Scott) Schummer and Gary (Chris) Lenz; many nieces and nephews. Jerry was born November 30, 1957 in St. Michael, MN. Lester and Darlene bought the present family farm in 1964. Jerry graduated from Elk River, where he enjoyed working with FFA. He worked on the family farm around the clock, helping family and friends whenever the phone would ring. He also worked part-time at Auction Masters. Jerry can now enjoy life with no pain after a lifetime of service on the farm. The Lord has called him home. Funeral service at 11:00AM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1506 Main St., Elk River, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00PM at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery in Anoka, MN. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
