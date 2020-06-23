Gerald Francis Justen, age 77 of Rogers, MN, passed away on April 23, 2020 at North Ridge Care Center. He was born on October 5, 1942 in Bloomington, MN to Francis and Elizabeth (Ancil) Justen. After graduating with the class of 1960 at St. Michael High School, Jerry went on to enlist in the United States Navy. He proudly served his country for four years during Vietnam and the Cuban Missile Crisis. Following his military service, he briefly lived in Australia and at one point, worked for Pan Am Airlines. Jerry was a world traveler; he visited many countries including Japan, Philippines, New Zealand, and even managed to visit every state in the U.S. except Virginia. In 1973, he owned and operated Justen Cylinder Repair in Rogers, MN and retired in 2001. Jerry spent much of his free time as a volunteer fireman for the city of Rogers, was part of the planning commission, and liked to bowl and was in several leagues. He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, LaVonne. Jerry is survived by his children, Jonathan (Angie) Justen and Shantel Justen; step-children, Scott (Lori) Ende and Jeff (Stephanie) Ende; grandchildren, Blake Justen, Anthony Wade, Eli Justen, Tristan Ende, Tierney Berning, April Neiber, Aaron Ende, and Joel Ende; siblings, Donald (Paula), Kenny (Margaret), Steven (Connie), Thomas (Beverly), Timothy (Vicki), Marlene Dittel, Carol (Bob) Wyatt, Debbie (Alan) Wokson, and Mary (Mike) Milless; and many other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 26 at 11:00 AM at Mary, Queen of Peace, St. Martin Campus: 21304 Church Ave, Rogers, MN 55374. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Walburga Cemetery in Fletcher, MN. Online condolences for the family may be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
