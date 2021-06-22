Gayle B. Johnson

Age 89, passed away peacefully in my Osseo home on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Gayle was born on April 19, 1932 in rural Clarkfield, MN, to Selmer and Florence Foss. Gayle was proud to be a full-blooded Norwegian. In her early years, she spent much of her time on the family farm. This is where she learned to be a wonderful cook and quilter, hobbies she continued throughout her life. Family moved to Crystal in 1965 and she spent several years being office manger with last being at Brookdale Ford. She was very loyal to Ford Company and purchased 20 vehicles for family and friends over time. She married Harold Johnson in 1977 and became a stay at home mom. In later years, they spent many summers at their lake home on Norway Lake near New London, MN. They spent many years traveling visiting all the US states, much of Canada, plus Norway, Germany and British Isles. Gayle will be remembered for her big heart, quilting, baking and shopping skills. She loved to bake banana bars and deliver the treats for all to enjoy at Realife. Gayle also was a frequent customer at Dayton’s and Kohls. She knew how to find a good sale and kept her family well dressed. She is survived by her loving husband, Harold; Children, David (Sarah) Kise, LaVonne (Keith) Vanderpoel, Lori Roehl; daughter-in-law, Nancy Kise; Grandchildren, John (Kayla) Kise, Carrie (Jamshid) Fehresti-Kise, Sondra Roehl, Noah Kise and Ben Kise; Great Grandchildren, Cayden, Ava and Emma; Niece, Wendy (Joe) Graves; Nephews, Cole (Molly) Foss and Joe Foss. Preceded in death by parents, Selmer and Florence Foss; Brother, Larry Foss; son, Darryl Kise; Grandson; Mathew Kise. A Celebration of Life was held on Friday, June 18 at Advent Lutheran Church, 9475 Jefferson Highway, Maple Grove MN. We are very thankful for the loving care she received from North Memorial Hospice. If desired a memorial contribution is preferred. Please make memorial contributions to City of Osseo Flowers, 415 Central Ave. Osseo MN, Advent Lutheran Church, or North Memorial Health Foundation, 3300 Oakdale Drive Suite 425 Robbinsdale MN 55422. I Gayle Johnson have left my earthly home at Realife of Osseo and am now in peace and comfort in my heavenly home... For nearly 2 years dementia had caused me to have feeling that to continue living life would be difficult. Not being able to remember, walk freely and to enjoy each day. One choice I had was to be able to stay in home till the end of life, which was able to be done with help of many. Individuals too many to separately mention. North Memorial Hospice made this possible for me, along with family members during a large part of the time. I could not always communicate, but I knew their loving giving care was with me. If families have members who are gripped by dementia you owe to them to and yourself to obtain hospice care. Special thank you to all who extended comfort and care to me during this time: North Memorial Hospice, Voyage Clinic, Evans Nordby Funeral Home, Fairs Floral, Osseo Police and Staff, Advent Lutheran Church, Corner Medical, Brooklyn Crystal Cemetery, Realife and other Osseo residents. Written on Gayle’s behalf by husband Harold E. Johnson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.