Gary Raymond Sheets, 79 of Rogers, MN. Former employee of Schweigert Meats, member of Meat Cutters Union 653. Gary finished his work career with Novartis of St. Louis Park, MN. Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away from congestive heart failure April 30, 2020, at his home. Born July 19, 1940, to Emilia and Oscar Sheets in Tracy, MN. Gary was a life-long member of St. Walburga’s/Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Fletcher/Rogers and was devoted to his family and friends, especially his friends in Texas. He enjoyed traveling the country in his Sprint Camper and wintering in Texas with friends he made from across the country. Gary enjoyed pretending he was a cowboy, wearing ten-gallon hats, dancing with friends at local restaurants in Texas, drinking margaritas and playing shuffleboard in the park where he wintered. Gary is survived by his daughters Brenda (David) Bittman of Clearwater, MN; Sherri (Andrew) Maas of Elk River, MN and son Shawn (Noell) Sheets of Monticello, MN; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gary was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren, Jessica, Michael, Amber, Melanie, Mitchell, Dawson, Carter and Madison, as well as great-grandchildren Tyler, Caleb, Trevor, Maddi and Tristan. Preceded in death by the love of his life, Shirley, from which he never really recovered, oldest son, Randy, parents Oscar and Emilia Sheets, sister Muriel Bruder and great-grandson Wyatt. Gary will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery along with his wife, Shirley. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Allina Health Hospice Foundation, 3915 Golden Valley Road, Minneapolis, MN 55422. Grandpa is finally back with Grandma. Online condolences for the family may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Arrangements entrusted to… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
