Gary L. Allen

Age 82 of Osseo, MN passed away peacefully March 28th, 2021. Former Marine and owner of Osseo Honda/Cycle. He was loved by all who knew him. His wife of 62 years, Kitty, 3 living children, grand, great, and great great grandchildren and many other family and friends will miss him dearly. Services will be held at Osseo United Methodist Church, 16 2nd Ave SE, Osseo, MN on Friday, May 28th. Social hour from 3pm - 4pm. Service will start at 4pm. There will be a Life Celebration June 5th in Grey Eagle MN. Contact Family for details. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 www.evansnordby.com
