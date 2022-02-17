Gary James Hughes, age 82 of St. Michael, Minnesota, passed away February 14, 2022.
He was born on July 18, 1939 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Roy and Eunice (Peterson) Hughes, and lovingly raised by Roy and Nanna Hughes after his mother passed away at a very young age.
On August 29, 1961, he joined the United States Army and proudly served until he was honorably discharged on August 17, 1963. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW Post.
Gary met Sharon Lee (Johnson) Kelsey at a dance, and the two were joined in marriage on August 12, 1989; together they made their home in St. Michael, Minnesota.
He was a fan of watching sports, especially the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. Gary was an accomplished bowler and liked to spend his free time bowling on a league with his friends.
Gary worked several years in trucking and then retired for a brief time. He decided to come out of retirement and got a job at Coburn's Market in St. Michael working in the produce section. He was the epitome of a blue-collar worker; he was proud of his strong work ethic and it showed through his work performances. He loved the social aspect of the job and made a lot of friends and acquaintances in the 17 years he was employed there.
He was known for his humble and kind demeanor. Gary was gentle, had a charming personality, and was overall a nice guy. He never had anything bad to say about anyone, and was always welcoming to people he just met.
Gary is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; grandson, Christopher; parents, Roy, Eunice, and Nanna; and brother, Dennis.
He is survived by his children, Tina (Mark) Baregi, Garrett (Barbara) Kelsey, Kirk (Lisa) Hughes, Pat (Vanessa) Hughes; 15 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Friday, 2/18/22, at 2:00 PM with visitation 30 minutes prior at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main St. N, St. Michael, MN. Another Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be directed to Free Urns for Veterans: (http://www.freeurnsforveterans.org/)
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael, MN.
