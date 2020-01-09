Florence Johanna Huber, age 97, of Buffalo and formerly of St. Michael passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Lakeside Oasis. She was born on August 28, 1922 in St. Michael, the daughter of Alois & Theresa (Duerr) Hackenmueller. On June 11, 1947 Florence J. Hackenmueller and Joseph G. Huber were joined in holy marriage at The St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. God blessed their marriage with six children. Florence’s most rewarding work was assisting Dr. Theilen for many years. She then worked as a clerk for the post office and retired after 17 years. Florence belonged to The St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael and The C.C.W. She was a former Eucharistic Minister. Florence was a member of Catholic Aid and The American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling, painting, camping and traveling. Survived by her loving children: Mary (Roger) Marquette, Theresa Huber (Danita Sticka) and Louise (Jerry) Marquette all of Buffalo, Elizabeth (Michael) Zachman of St. Michael and Caroline (Kent) Zachman of Buffalo; 17 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild; special nephew: Michael (Kate) Charmoli; other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph G. Huber, a son John Huber, her parents and 9 siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial for Florence Huber was held on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Father Peter Richards was the Celebrant. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. A visitation was held on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. AT THE CHURCH. A Rosary was recited at 7:00 P.M. Further visitation held on Thursday, January 2nd one hour prior to Mass. Casket Bearers were Julie Gilmer, Joe Huber, Tony Marquette, Nathan Zachman, Daniel Zachman and Michael Charmoli. Online condolences:www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
Florence Johanna Huber
