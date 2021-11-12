Evelyn Dittes, age 92 of Milbank, SD, passed away on November 2, 2021.
Funeral services were held November 10, 2021, at Living Word Lutheran Church.
Evelyn Mae (Bryngelson) Dittes was born on February 28, 1929, in Albee, SD. She was the daughter of Ralph and Julia (Scheie) Bryngelson. Evelyn grew up on a farm near Revillo, SD. She attended Milbank High School after moving to a farm south of Milbank. She continued her education at Northern State Teacher's College in Aberdeen, SD, earning her teaching certificate. After graduating, she taught rural school for one year before marrying Virgil Earl Dittes on December 20, 1948.
They moved to Deadwood, SD, and lived there for nine years and had two sons: Jonathan and Jim. They moved to South Pasadena, CA, in 1957, where they had a daughter, Marcia. They spent two years in Bakersfield, CA, before moving to Osseo, MN, in 1971, and lived there until Virgil's retirement in 1991. Evelyn and Virgil did some traveling throughout the United States including a two-month trip to Alaska. Evelyn enjoyed wintering at Lost Dutchman RV Park in Apache Junction, AZ, where she stayed busy going to jams, craft shows, Bingo, dances, and "Red Hatters" activities. They returned to Milbank in 2007 so they could be closer to family. Evelyn enjoyed telling jokes, playing pranks, entertaining "old folks" with her dance partner (dummy) Homer, making and designing crafts, crocheting, quilting, attending church at Living Word Lutheran Church, and her weekly ritual of watching "Fun Time Polka." She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Left to cherish Evelyn's memory are her sons, Jonathan Awn of Santa Fe, NM and Jim (Bonnie) Dittes of Deadwood, SD; daughter, Marcia Walton of Chino Valley, AZ; grandchildren, John Dittes, Sage Awn, Dan Dittes, Shelly Juul; step-grandchildren, Ray (Jen) Wright and James (Lisa) Nash; over 20 great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren; sister, Berniece (George) Folk of Milbank, SD; brother, Berdette Bryngelson of Marshalltown, IA; best friend and sister-in-law, Shirley Schultz; and brother-in-law, Don Dittes and his wife Janette.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Julia; stepmother, Eldora Bryngelson; husband, Virgil in 2020; sister, Vivian Snell; and recently three local nephews, Mike Pauli, Roger Loeschke, and Daryl Folk.
To send an online condolence, visit www.mundwilerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.