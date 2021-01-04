Eugene George Zachman

June 26, 1928 - Dec. 28, 2020 Eugene G. Zachman, age 92, of Albertville passed away peacefully on Monday, December 28, 2020. Born June 26, 1928, to Henry and Susan Hackenmueller Zachman in Albertville, MN. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Catherine, and ten siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lois; children Trudy Zachman, Bruce (Jolene) Zachman, Ted (friend Michelle) Zachman, Doug (Roxy) Zachman, Phil (Deb) Zachman, Anne (George) Busse, Ruth (Ed) Robeck, Ray Zachman, Sara (Eric) Dehmer; grandchildren Mitchell, Nolan, Marshall, Luke, Jodi, Tiffany, Tonia, Amy, Katie, Kara, Grace, Sister Mary Pietrina, Sam, John, Jane, Paul, Liz, Kelly, Terese, Luke, Lauren, Matthew, Noah; 17 great-grandchildren; brother Jerome Zachman; in-laws Marlene Zachman, Beverly Kessler, Kate (Ray) Daleiden, Paul (Joyce) Kessler; and many other relatives and friends. A visitation was held on Monday, January 4, 2021, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the St. Michael Catholic Church, 11300 Frankfort Parkway NE, St. Michael, MN 55376. Mass of Christian Burial followed at 11 a.m. Our family wants to extend our special thanks to the staff at Guardian Angels – Engel Haus and Guardian Angels – Elim Care Hospice for their compassionate care of our Father. The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.