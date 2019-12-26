Emmanuel “Manny” Patras, age 81 of St. Michael, passed away on December 9, 2019 at The Legacy of St. Michael. Emmanuel was born on April 13, 1938 in Volos, Greece the son of Georgios and Magdalini Patras. He served in the Greek Navy and also played soccer professional for several years. Emmanuel owned and operated Ionic Painting Company. He is preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; brother, Bruce Jandorf and sister, Efstahia Dendis. Emmanuel is survived by his son George (Sandy) Patras of Greenfield, MN; daughter, Suzanne (Mike) Lancey of Plymouth, MN; grandchildren Kelly & Brandon Patras and Ashley Lancey; brother, Costa; brother-in-law, Gary (Maureen) Jandorf; nieces & nephews, Maggie & Helen Dendis, Audra, Bryan & Corrine Jandorf, Matt & Eric Jandorf. Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home www.thepetersonchapel.com 763-497-5362
Emmanuel "Manny" Patras
To plant a tree in memory of Emmanuel Patras as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.