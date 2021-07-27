On Saturday, July 24th, 2021 Elva (Zachman) Weber, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Rogers, MN. Elva was born in August 1930 in St. Michael, MN to the late Otto and Martha (Jaeb) Zachman, the third of eight children. On January 9th, 1954 Elva married Richard Weber. They raised three children together, Keith, Nancy, and Kathy, on the same family farm where Richard was born. Never one to sit still for very long, Elva moved through life at a high speed. If you called to invite her anywhere, she was probably already waiting outside to be picked up before you could even say goodbye and hang up the phone. She loved entertaining for friends and family, and especially loved when her grandchildren and great grandchildren would stop by for visits. A devout Roman Catholic, Elva attended daily Mass at her parish, Mary Queen of Peace, and in earlier years, was an active volunteer in a variety of ministries. Elva also enjoyed traveling, watching the Minnesota Twins, and playing pull tabs and cards. Elva joins the saints in heaven alongside her husband, Richard; daughter, Kathy Cullinan; and siblings, Esther Kessler and Vernette Zachman. She is survived by her son, Keith (Jody) Weber; daughter, Nancy (Randy) Deisting; son-in-law: Frank Cullinan; grandchildren: Brandon, Lindsay, Ashley, Frankie, Mariah, Michael, Kayla, and Zach; nine great grandchildren; siblings Anitia Kolles, Earl Zachman, Marion Meyer, Jeanette Fricke, and Alice Kelly; many nieces and nephews; and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial for Elva Weber will be held on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 at 11 A.M. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, St. Walburga campus. Interment will follow at St. Walburga Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday, August 2nd, 2021 from 4-8PM at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Casket Bearers will be her eight grandchildren. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.