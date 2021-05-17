Elli J. Hofmeister, age 23, of Maple Lake, formerly of St. Michael, died Monday, May 10, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids from Juvenile Huntington’s Disease. Outdoor Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Maple Lake with Rev. Culynn Curtis officiating. Please feel free to bring a chair and to dress appropriately for the weather. Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday, both at the church. The services will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Huntington’s Kids Disease Research Fund through the University of Iowa Center for Advancement - One West Park Road, Iowa City, IA 52242. Elli Jean Hofmeister was born February 6, 1998 in St. Cloud, MN to Camille Hofmeister and Daniel Meyer. Elli grew up in St. Michael and graduated from St. Michael-Albertville High School in 2016. While in school, Elli participated in Cross Country, Adaptive Bowling Program and Cheering on the STMA Knights football team. In 2016, Elli moved with her family to Maple Lake and was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Maple Lake. She enjoyed music, arts, coloring, crafts, and playing games. She liked to go rock hunting and was always on the lookout for agates to add to her collection. Elli is survived by her parents, Camille (Luke) Tulenchik of Maple Lake and Dan (Kelli) Meyer of New Hope; siblings, Vander Tulenchik, Violet Tulenchik, Nova Tesmar, and Olivia Meyer; grandparents, Dennis and Kathy Hofmeister, Ron and Nancy Meyer, Tom and Lavonne Tulenchik, and Ruthann Keske-Williams; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sue Meyer; and uncle, Mike Meyer. The casket bearers will be Luke Tulenchik, Kevin Hofmeister, Clinton Hofmeister, Henry Berning, Dennis Berning and Paul Myhre. Tomas Rodriguez and Laura Schlicher will provide music for the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. www.dingmannfuneral.com
