Eleanor Zachman, 84, of St. Michael passed away surrounded by her family on March 12th, 2020. Eleanor was born in Hamel, MN to Patrick and Agnes Donahue. She was the 4th of 5 girls. She graduated from Wayzata High School and worked at Northern States Power (NSP) until she was married to Vernette Zachman on September 15, 1956. They were blessed with 7 children. Eleanor loved spending time with family and friends. Her family meant everything to her and her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family. She had a bright and energetic personality that touched many lives as she lived life often saying “I love Jesus, I love people and I love to have fun!” She did all of these very well! She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all that knew her. Eleanor is survived by children: Sheila Zachman, Tom (Kay) Zachman, Cheryl (Jorge) Rodriquez, Jan (John) Hawkins, Gary (Kristin) Zachman, Kelly Zachman, Todd Zachman; Grandchildren: Chad (Jennifer) Zachman, Ryan (Amy) Zachman, Kara (Bryan) Dumire, Abby Rodriguez, Macy Zachman, Mina Zachman, Kayla Zachman; Great Grandchildren: Landon Zachman, Levi Zachman, Lucas Zachman, Brock Zachman, Kylie Zachman, Millie Dumire, Jase Dumire and Lincoln Dumire. Sister, Patsy Etzel and brother-in-laws, Nick Oeffling and Earl Zachman, sister-in-laws; Anita Kolles, Elva Weber, Marian Meyer, Jeanette Fricke and Alice Kelly. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Agnes Donahue, Vernette Zachman, her sisters, Mary Lou Weber, Joanne Scherber, Katie Oeffling and sister-in-law; Esther Kessler. The Zachman Family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Engel Haus in Albertville and The Birches of Trillium Woods in Plymouth. In lieu of sending acknowledgement cards, a special contribution will be made in Eleanor’s name to a charitable organization. Mass of Christian Burial for Eleanor Zachman has been canceled. A private family service will be held Thursday, March 19th, 2020. Casket Bearers will be her grandchildren: Chad Zachman, Ryan Zachman, Kara Dumire, Kayla Zachman, Abby Rodriguez, Macy Zachman and Mina Zachman. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery-Maple Grove. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
