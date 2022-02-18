Edward W Seifert, age 86 of Rogers, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. He was born January 29, 1936.
Ed was a 1954 graduate of St. John's Prep in Collegeville. He served in the Navy from 1954 to 1957 and received his degree in Industrial Engineering in 1960 from St. Cloud State University. Ed worked with various companies as an Industrial Engineer until his retirement in 2006 from Action Plastics in Rogers.
On August 27, 1960, Edward Seifert and JoAnn Kotsmith were united in Holy Marriage at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. They moved to Rogers in 1965, where they raised their four children: Laurie, Joseph, John, and Robert.
Ed enjoyed life in the Rogers community and was a volunteer Rogers Firefighter and a horseshoe champion with the Rogers Horseshoe Club. Ed also enjoyed taking road trips with JoAnn, deer hunting, having daily coffee with his friends, and was an avid cribbage player, teaching his grandchildren how to play the game. Ed had a passion of making maple syrup with his family and sharing it with family and friends.
Ed's life priorities were God and his family. He was a faithful member of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church St. Martin Campus where he sang in the choir and was a faith formation teacher with CCD. He was a member of the Rogers Knights of Columbus, and enjoyed attending Latin Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Robbinsdale, and St. Robert Bellarmine Church in St. Cloud.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, JoAnn Seifert on September 17, 2020; parents, Alfred and Gertrude (Mugg) Seifert; and brothers, Peter and Alfred.
Edward is survived by his children, Laurie (Manny Jr.) Kissner, Joseph (Gigi) Seifert, John (Joan) Seifert, Robert (Jill) Seifert; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Lodermeier; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A special thank you to the caregivers at BeeHive Homes and the U of M LVAD Heart Program, especially Darcey Henry.
A wake will be held Friday, February 25, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church St. Martin Campus, 21304 Church Ave, Rogers, MN. Further reviewal will be held beginning at 10:00 AM, before a Requiem Latin Mass at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4087 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale, MN. Burial to follow at St. Martin Cemetery in Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Chance for Life Foundation, secondchanceforlife.org.
Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.