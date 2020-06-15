Ed Gelle, age 84 of Osseo, MN, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Eugene and Frieda, brothers Arlen and Cedric, as well as grandson Gary. He was a graduate from Anoka High School and Dunwoody Institute and a United States Army veteran. Retired from 3M after 30 years of service. Survived by wife, Carol, of 61 years; children Debbie (Steve) Campbell, David (Angie), Jerry (Carol) and Darlene (John) Maudsley; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Thank you to the loving staff of North Memorial Hospice for their part in Ed’s journey. A small family service was held on May 28, 2020 and can be viewed at vimeo.com/425851864.

