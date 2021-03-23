Earl Kenneth Wold, age 95, of St. Michael, MN passed away peacefully March 12, 2021. Earl was born March 7, 1926 on the home farm south of Rushford, MN to Knut and Emelia (Johnson) Wold. He attended rural grade school and graduated from Rushford High School in 1944. After high school he worked as a farm hand for a neighboring farmer. Elected later to leave farm work and found employment with Montgomery Ward in Winona. First in the stock room followed by being a sales person for tires and batteries and then men’s clothing. He met his wife to be, Amazette, the first day they attended high school. They were married on June 6, 1948 and were married for 61 years. When the Korean War started he elected to join the US Air Force. After serving 4 years he decided to seek a college education offered by the GI Bill. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1959 with a major in Agronomy and a minor in Soils. He joined the Research Service Dept. at Northup King Seed Co. in 1959 doing research on improving seed quality and conducting yield trials in the mid-west on soybeans and oats. He accepted a position being responsible for increasing seeds developed by researchers. These were early generations building up seed quantity prior to major production of seed for sale. He retired in 1988 after 28 years of service. During his working years he volunteered to serve as advisor to the Junior Achievement program that was supported by Northrup King Seed Co. After retirement he volunteered his help building Houses for Humanity sponsored by his church. He also served as treasurer for the Minnesota Forage and Grassland Council for 8 years. An annual event for about 20 years was to serve as a judge for crop seed at the State Fair. He, along with others, judged both small and large crop seeds submitted for competition in the Farm Crops Division.Winners were exhibited in the Horticulture Building on the State Fair Grounds. Genealogy became another interest after retirement. He and his wife Amazette researched and published two family histories. In his later years he spent time remembering and writing about many events in his life. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Robert) Zwart, and granddaughter Anna Grace, one sister, Arlene (Harold) Jensen, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents. Funeral services will be held at the Peterson Chapel in St. Michael, MN at 2 pm March 27, 2021 with visitation 2 hours prior to services. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association or donor’s choice. Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
