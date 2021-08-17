Dr. Tom Hagerty died Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the age of 85 years old. Dr. Hagerty was born November 17, 1935, in Waseca, MN. He graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Waseca, MN. He attended both St. Thomas University and The University of Minnesota where he graduated from the School of Veterinarian Medicine in 1959 as a Doctor in Veterinarian Medicine. Dr. Hagerty married Shirley Kelling on December 29, 1956, in Waseca, MN. Together they raised five children. Dr. Hagerty practiced both large and small animal health in St. Michael, MN, for over twenty-five years. He was the executive director of the MN State Board of Animal Health from 1984 until his retirement as the State Veterinarian in 2001. He then served as the lead MN State Fair Veterinarian for fifteen years. He was also President of the MN Veterinarian Medical Association and the United States Animal Health Association. Dr. Hagerty served on the St. Michael-Albertville School Board for twenty-five years, Frankfort Township Board, and the St. Michael City Council. He was also very active in many agricultural organizations. Dr. Hagerty was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Florence Hagerty, his brother Jim Hagerty, brother-in-law Silvio Rossi, sister and brother-in-law Lynne and Dave Swenson. He is survived by his wife: Shirley of sixty-four years; children: Pat (Tim) Dusbabek, Joe (Susie) Hagerty, Mary (David) Carberry, Tom (Susan) Hagerty and Ann (Chuck) Johnson; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Seth) Stomberg, Kevin Dusbabek, Hilary (Mitch) Gracik, Carl (Shelby) Dusbabek, Derek (Stephanie) Hagerty, Ryan (Jenna) Hagerty, Breanna (Andrew) Semo, Maureen Carberry, Brenna Carberry, Thomas Hagerty, Mariah Hagerty, Anthony Hagerty, Kealy Johnson, Charlie Johnson and 7 great grandchildren; sister: Mary Rossi; sister-in-law: Donna Hagerty; brother and sister-in-law: John and Mary Kelling; many nieces, nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial for Dr. Tom Hagerty will be held on Friday, August 20th, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at The St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael, MN. Inurnment will follow at The St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 19th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home in St. Michael, MN. Further visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday morning, August 20th. Memorial may be sent to: Minnesota State Fair Foundation Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association Foundation Unbound; a lay catholic sponsorship apostolate that is helping children with their education needs in 19 developing counties. Charity of donor’s choice Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.