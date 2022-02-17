Douglas Paul Mangan, age 65 of St. Michael, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. He was born October 12, 1956, the son of Arthur and Barbara (Kopp) Mangan.
Doug graduated from Cloquet High School in 1975. He was retired from The Lakeland Companies, spending the majority of his time in Golden Valley.
Doug had many interests and hobbies. He liked riding his motorcycle, snowmobile and enjoyed driving fast cars. He loved the latest in electronics and was passionate about talking to people from different parts of the world on his ham radio. He liked to discuss politics with just about anyone who would listen, enjoyed photography, funny old movies and classic rock. In his younger years, he enjoyed windsurfing and has taken numerous trips to Hawaii and the west coast. But above all, he loved his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Barbara Mangan.
Doug is survived by his wife, Lelirose Mangan; children, Will Mangan, Katie (Chris) Nyquist; grandchildren, Eli, Cade, Lane; siblings, Kathy (Steve) Simula, Greg (Paula) Mangan, Kevin (Bev) Mangan, Mike (Sue) Mangan, Shelly (George) Skutevik, Mary (Tom) Cook, Julie (Scott) Linder; and many nieces, nephews, family and numerous friends.
A celebration of Doug's life was held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the BK Tap Haus, 21 Main St S #200, St. Michael, MN. Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home, 763-497-5362. www.thepetersonchapel.com
