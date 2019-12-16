Reid, Dorothy J., age 93, of Maple Grove, passed away December 7, 2019. Preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law, Jean & Rob Scarp and nephew, Richard Scarp. Survived by grandnephews, Jeffrey and Bradley Scarp. A Celebration of Dorothy’s Life was at 11 AM Monday, December 16, 2019, at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home, 34 2nd St. NE, Osseo, with visitation 10-11 AM. Private interment. Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 www.evansnordby.com
Dorothy J. Reid
