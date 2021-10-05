Dorothy D. Martin, age 79 of Rockford, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Le Roy and great grandson Francis Aslakson.
She is survived by her daughters Michelle (John) Knapek, Gayle (Steve) Beise, and LaRae (Tom) Traen; grandchildren Siressa (Justin) Sremba, Derek (Maggie) Aslakson, Amanda Beise, Tommy Traen, and Todd Traen; great grandchildren Ryder and Hudson Sremba, Henry and Pearl Aslakson; along with many relatives and friends.
Dorothy had a long career in banking as well as owning several businesses with her husband, Le Roy. She was a talented seamstress and gifted musician who could play any instrument. She has always had a special place in her heart for the family farm in Gladstone, North Dakota where she still owned land and cattle.
Memorial Service held at 10 am on Monday, October 11, 2021 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Gladstone, North Dakota. Inurnment immediately following the service in the church cemetery. Luncheon follows inurnment at the KC Hall in Gladstone. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred; Dorothy's family will be making memorial donations to a variety of her favorite charities.
Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano, Minnesota.
