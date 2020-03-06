Doris B. Driscoll

Doris B., age 82 of Rogers, loving mother and grandmother, passed away on Feb. 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents August and Helen (Bielejeski); husband Joe Driscoll; former husband and father of their sons, Thomas (O’Mara); infant son Thomas; siblings Donald, Marvin (Lilly), Roy, and Marlene Steele. Survived by her sons, Rick (Laura), Ken (Nancy), Gary (Liz); grandchildren Jeremy and Ali; brothers, Gary (Euphie) and Denis; sister, Joyce (Francis); sister-in-law Darlene; nieces and nephews; and many relatives and friends. Memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, Rogers, MN, with visitation an hour before and lunch following. Interment will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the U of MN Anatomy Bequest Program.
